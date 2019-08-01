|
Edward Donald "Don" Sanders
Iowa Park - Edward Donald "Don" Sanders, age 89, passed away in Corpus Christi, Texas on July 29, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Friday, August 2, 2019 in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home with burial following at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park.
Mr. Sanders resided in Portland, Texas and in McAllen, Texas prior to that. He was a retired Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper/Vehicle Theft Investigator for 28 years. He was also a retired Chief of Police for the town of South Padre Island, Texas for 10 years.
Mr. Sanders was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Mary Helen (Moore) Sanders; mother, Bessie; father, Clifton; sister, Jackie; and brother, Walter.
Surviving relatives include his sister, Gwendolyn McKnight of Perryton, Texas; daughter, Sandra Casey of Portland, Texas; grandson, Eric Pannell and wife, Althea; granddaughter, Ashley, all of Harlingen, Texas; several cousins in the Iowa Park, Texas and Wichita Falls, Texas vicinity, along with ten nieces and nephews; and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 1, 2019