Edward Elliott, age 89, died Nov 24, 2019, at Hospice of Wichita Falls after a short illness.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Western Hills Baptist Church with Rev. Rick Allen officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at Fort Sill Post Cemetery.
Survived by his wife, Phyllis, his youngest sister, Dorothy Leer of Dallas, Oregon, his 9 children: William (preceded him in death in 2014) and Janis of Burkburnett, TX; David and Trenna Elliott of Woodbridge, VA; Robert and Angela Elliott of Justin, TX; Malcolm and Kim Elliott of Rockwall, TX; Martha Bowers of Lake Forest, CA; Shelia and Carl Kohler of Lake Charles, LA; Dan and Robin Verret of Iowa Park, TX; Kimberley and Randy Guidry of Lake Charles, LA; and Jessica Jennings of Wichita Falls, TX. He has 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Edward was born on October 25, 1930, in Lorenzo, Texas to, the late Mary Martha and William Ernest Elliott. Edward was one of 14 children. Edward achieve Life Scout with the Boy Scouts of America. Edward married Ada Vernell Hargrove in Vernon, TX, on June 4, 1950, and she preceded him in death in 1997. He married Phyllis Jennings, March 17, 2001, in Nocona, Texas.
Edward joined the army in 1952, retiring at Fort Sill, Oklahoma in May 1972, after 20 years of service with distinction as a Master Sergeant. Edward was a Vietnam War veteran; who served one tour in Vietnam, one tour in Korea and three tours in Germany. During his military service, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal; Army Commendation Medal, Sixth Oak Leaf Cluster; Good Conduct Medal, Fifth Award; Army Occupation Medal; National Defense Service Medal, One Oak Leaf Cluster; Vietnam Service Medal with Two Campaign Stars; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960-Device.
After retiring from the Army, Edward was a local business owner of Wichita Ice Sales from 1972 to 1976. He worked as a contractor from 1976 to 1981, moving to Waco, Texas in1981, as the General manager for Acrylics Products in Waco, Texas, from 1981 to 1989. Edward was a former resident of Nocona Hills from 1990 to 2001, where he was a volunteer for the Fire Department and was on the board at Nocona Hills Country Club.
He returned to Wichita Falls in 2001, and in 2005 Edward and Phyllis opened Mobile Drugscreening Services in Wichita Falls, Texas.
In later years Edward was dedicated to the Church as a founding member of Sheppard of the Hills Baptist Church in Nocona Hills, TX. In 1999 Edward was commissioned in the Mission Service Corps as a volunteer missionary and worked as an area coordinator recruiting volunteer missionaries. In 2002 he was ordained as a Southern Baptist Minister. He was the Director of Sunday School at the First Baptist Wichita Falls and is a currently a member of Western Hills Baptist Church.
The discipline and patriotism he learned in the military never left him, as friends and family will attest.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019