Edward J. Waltko
Grapevine - Edward J. Waltko, 83, passed away December 9, 2019 in Grapevine, Texas.
Funeral Mass 1:30 pm Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Good Shepherd Catholic Community, Colleyville, Texas. Rosary will be recited at 1:00 pm at the church prior to the service.
Edward was born September 17, 1936 in Warren, Ohio to Michael and Pauline Waltko. He graduated from Warren G. Harding High School and received his Bachelor degree in history from Midwestern State University. Edward served our country for 20 years in the United States Air Force. He served as an usher at both Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Wichita Falls, Texas and St. Francis of Assisi in Grapevine, Texas. Edward was also a member of Post 2147 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He enjoyed golf, football and playing with his grandchildren.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Frances Mary LaBanc Waltko; daughters, Joanie Cox and husband Dennis and Teresa Isbell and husband Kevin; sister, Marsha Hubbard; grandchildren, Matthew Cox, Leah Cox, Amy Cox, Garrett Isbell and wife Brittany and Micah Isbell; great-grandchildren, Maya Cox, Carson Holcomb and Tenley Isbell.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the and Asana Hospice of Fort Worth.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019