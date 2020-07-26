Edward L. McAlvain
Wichita Falls - Edward L. McAlvain, 85, of Wichita Falls, passed away July 24, 2020.
The family will receive friends at a "Celebration of Life Gathering", Tuesday, July 28th, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held under the direction of Lunn's Funeral Home on Wednesday with Dr. George B. Davis officiating.
Ed was born January 25, 1935, in Oolagah Oklahoma, to the late William Polk and Louise McAlvain, the middle child of three sons. Ed grew up with his two brothers, Harold and J.W., working the family farm picking cotton, baling hay, and raising cattle. He developed a very strong work ethic early in life that he incorporated into every aspect of his life.
Ed grew up in the Zion Hill Baptist church where he developed his love for music. Ed had a true gift from God when it came to music. He could play any instrument and reproduce a song after hearing it once. One of his greatest joys in life was entertaining a crowd with his bigger than life personality, infectious smile, and Western Swing music. He would continue this passion throughout his life culminating with his band Eddie McAlvain and the Mavericks and being inducted into the Western Swing Society Hall of Fame.
On March 14, 1953, he married the love of his life Mary Frances Harrold, and soon moved to Wichita, Kansas. There he began his professional music career by playing with the Bobby Koefer Band at the Hi-Ho Club. Years later, Ed moved his family to Texas, settling in Wichita Falls in 1962, where he started his business, Cool-Temp Siding Company, a business that continues to this day as a bench mark for the siding industry. He was an avid Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys fan. Ed loved spending time at his farm and ranch. He was a lifetime member of the Texas Thoroughbred Breeders Association and a longtime member of the Mavericks, a local charitable organization. Ed was very generous with his time and talent, giving selflessly to many charities, his community, and his friends.
Ed is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, and wife of 66 years, Mary. He is survived by his children, Tammy and Clay McAfee; Edward L. McAlvain, II; grandchildren, Meridy and Blake Tillman, Sally McAlvain, Edward L. McAlvain, III, and Brandy and Rodney Reynolds; great- grandchildren, Parker Pope, Tate Tillman, Hailey and Bryson Reynolds; a number of nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Memorial contributions suggested to be made to charities of choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
.