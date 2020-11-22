Edward Neil "Onei" Hull
Wichita Falls - Edward Neil "Onei" Hull, age 88, passed away on November 21, 2020 in Wichita Falls. The Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church with the Rev. Jonathan Demma officiating The Rite of Committal and Military Honors will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. A Christian Wake will be held at 6:30 PM, Tuesday evening, November 24, 2020 in Lunn's Colonial Chapel with a visitation to follow.
Neil was the last of 6 children born to Harry and Valaria (Collett) Hull on July 9, 1932 in Akron, OH. After graduating High school he joined the United States Air Force. He retired from the USAF after 20 years of service as a Master Sergeant at Sheppard Air Force Base. While in Wichita Falls, Texas he met and later married the love of his life Karen Miller.
The next 47 years Neil and Karen would spend their lives together, side by side.
Whether they were spending time with family, working on projects, or tinkering with an old car, they just enjoyed each other's company. Neil's second career was as a computer systems analyst where he retired again in 2000.
Neil was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, and 4 of his children, Denny, Kelly, Kevin, and Ember Hull. He is survived by his wife Karen of Wichita Falls; his son, Jack and wife Patsy of Wichita Falls; grandson, Jake Hull and wife Kelsey of Amarillo,TX; granddaughter, Meghan Ard and husband Alan of Ft. Worth, TX; and 5 great grandchildren. He is also survived by many special nieces and nephews, Richard Miller, Shan and Lisa Brewer, Jennifer and Clint Cantwell, Danya Stewart, Amye and Dan Engberson, Cletus Schenk and his cherished grand nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
