OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
Edward Taylor
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Burkburnett - Edward Ray Taylor, 87, of Burkburnett, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019.

The family will receive friends between 12 and 1:30 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Davison, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.

Edward was born on August 16, 1932 in Lyford, Texas. In August of 1952, he married Annie Boydstun. Edward served his country proudly in the United States Air Force, and later worked for General Motors. He loved building guitars and model air planes, and most of all, spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Martha Taylor; and his son, Otis Ray Taylor.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Annie Taylor of Burkburnett; his sons, Eddie Taylor and wife Darlene of Wichita Falls, and Lynn Taylor of Shallowater; his daughter, Liz Westbrook of Burkburnett; seven grandchildren, Krystal, Kerri, Chad, Brooke, Breeann, Brende, and Brice; nine great-grandchildren, Elena, Dominick, Mia, Brandon, Bailey, Bristol, Sam, Chris, and Peyton.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019
