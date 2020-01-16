Services
Edward Russell Obituary
Edward Russell

Wichita Falls - Edward Russell, age 78, passed peacefully from this life on January 15, 2020, at his Wichita Falls home.

Edward was born on May 15, 1941, in Newton, Mississippi, to Clyde Russell and Mary Germany Russell, one of eight children. He spent his childhood in Mississippi, and moved to Wichita Falls in 1964. He married the love of his life, Ramona Wilson, on November 20, 1964, in Wichita Falls, and loyally served his country in the United States Air Force.

Edward was strong-willed and always very direct; he said what he meant, and meant what he said. It could be said that he was just a little bit ornery. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and a good provider for his family. He worked as a paint and body man, and also worked in the moving business.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; twin sons Robert and Ralph; a twin brother Edwin Russell; a brother Harold Russell; a sister Lois Smith and husband Thomas; brother-in-law Eldridge (Willie) Wilson; and brother-in-law Charles Jones.

Those remaining to cherish his memory are daughters Gail Gonzales and Kristi Dodson (Marvin); son David Russell; sisters Betty Wilson, Edna Jones and Faye Bishop (Wayne); brother Johnny Russell (Denise); sister-in-law Nancy Russell; grandchildren Dustin Poore, Derek Poore, Laci Dodson, Paige Maxwell, Gabriella Gonzales, Clemencia Gonzales, and Gus Gonzales; and many loving great grandchildren.

A celebration of Edward's life will be held on Saturday, January 18th, at 12 noon, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel with interment following at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17th, from 6-8 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.

Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
