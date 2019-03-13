|
Edward Walter Mawson Sr.
Wichita Falls, TX
Edward Walter Mawson Sr. 76, of Wichita Falls passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Pastor Mickey Carroll, officiating. Burial with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Edward was born December 15, 1942 to the late Edward L. and Marie E. (Chattin) Mawson in Somers Point, New Jersey, and grew up and attended schools in Ocean City, New Jersey. Edward proudly served in the United States Air Force between 1962 and 1966. On June 6, 1964, he married Sharon Brown and the couple spent 53 years together, before her passing on March 13, 2018. Edward was the owner/operator of Energy Cut Insulation business in Wichita Falls area for over 50 years. He served in the office of the President of Lions Club and a scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed camping, coin collecting, and being a "huge" President Trump supporter, also he was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Edward loved his family and especially being "PaPa" to all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with his wife and parents, Edward was preceded in death by a grandson, Chase Mawson, and a brother, Donald Mawson.
He is survived by four sons, Eddie Mawson and wife, Tracy, Richard Mawson Sr. and wife, Kelly, James Mawson and wife, Angela, and David Mawson and wife, Maryann; grandchildren, Ashley Hoover, Ethan Mawson, Blake Mawson and wife, Sydney, Madeline Mawson, Cassie Tipton and husband, Jared, Courtney Lopez and husband, Ryan, Richie Mawson Jr., Hunter Maitlen, Chelsey Mawson, Paige Mawson, Bailey Mawson, David P. Mawson, Emma Mawson, Wyatt Mawson, Payton Perkins, and Parker Perkins; great-grandchildren, Ansley and Kamdyn Mawson, Jaxon and Jentry Tipton, Bella, Sophia, Sabastian, and Amelia Lopez, and Arlowe and Van Mawson; sister, Joan Finkbeiner; brother Lewis Mawson; aunt, Beatrice Serfi; and aunt and uncle, Doris Chattin and Don Chattin.
The family suggests memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 in Edward's name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 13, 2019