Edward Wayne Seyler
Wichita Falls, Texas - Edward Wayne Seyler, 86, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
While no formal visitation is scheduled, viewing hours are from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday. Friends are invited to pay respects and sign the register book during these hours at Lunn's. Private graveside services with military honors will be held under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A son of the late Lillie Elizabeth (West) and Kenneth Adolph Seyler, Edward was born on January 3, 1934, in Geary, Oklahoma. He earned his Bachelor's degree from Southwestern State in Oklahoma. He and Helen Faye Patterson were married on April 8, 1955, in Cordell, Oklahoma. Edward's Army reserve unit was called into active duty on December 13, 1956, and he was released from active duty on August 28, 1958, in Gordon, Georgia. After moving to Wichita Falls in 1962, Edward began his career as a Budget Officer at Sheppard Air Force Base. He and Helen were long-time faithful members of the Church of Christ.
Along with his parents, Edward was also preceded in death on January 5, 2020, by his loving wife of 64 years, Helen Seyler; brothers, Norvel L. Seyler and Kenneth A. Seyler, Jr.
He is survived by his son, Shaun W. Seyler and wife, Sonny; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rosemary and Delton Smith; grandsons, Justin Seyler and wife, Mindy; and Blake Seyler and wife, Chelsie; and several great-grandchildren.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 or the Greater Wichita Falls Chapter, 801 Burnett, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020