Services
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Seyler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Wayne Seyler


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Wayne Seyler Obituary
Edward Wayne Seyler

Wichita Falls, Texas - Edward Wayne Seyler, 86, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

While no formal visitation is scheduled, viewing hours are from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday. Friends are invited to pay respects and sign the register book during these hours at Lunn's. Private graveside services with military honors will be held under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

A son of the late Lillie Elizabeth (West) and Kenneth Adolph Seyler, Edward was born on January 3, 1934, in Geary, Oklahoma. He earned his Bachelor's degree from Southwestern State in Oklahoma. He and Helen Faye Patterson were married on April 8, 1955, in Cordell, Oklahoma. Edward's Army reserve unit was called into active duty on December 13, 1956, and he was released from active duty on August 28, 1958, in Gordon, Georgia. After moving to Wichita Falls in 1962, Edward began his career as a Budget Officer at Sheppard Air Force Base. He and Helen were long-time faithful members of the Church of Christ.

Along with his parents, Edward was also preceded in death on January 5, 2020, by his loving wife of 64 years, Helen Seyler; brothers, Norvel L. Seyler and Kenneth A. Seyler, Jr.

He is survived by his son, Shaun W. Seyler and wife, Sonny; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rosemary and Delton Smith; grandsons, Justin Seyler and wife, Mindy; and Blake Seyler and wife, Chelsie; and several great-grandchildren.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 or the Greater Wichita Falls Chapter, 801 Burnett, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -