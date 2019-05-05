|
|
Edwin Lee Smith
Wichita Falls, Texas - Edwin Lee Smith, 91, of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Services will be held at 11a.m., on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Floral Heights Methodist Church with Rev. Don Yeager and Dr. Isaac Butterworth officiating. Interment will be at Crestview Memorial Park following the funeral service. Funeral arrangements are under the supervision of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Mr. Smith was born on October 17, 1927 in Amarillo, Texas to Lucian Edwin Smith and wife, Ada Lee Smith. He graduated from Graham High School in 1945, and he received his bachelor of science degree in petroleum geology in 1951 from The University of Texas at Austin. He served in the First Cavalry Division of the United States Army and was stationed in Japan in 1947 and 1948.
On September 22, 1951 he married Betty Lou Carey in Graham, Texas. He worked for Mid-Continent Oil Company as a geologist and for Sun-Ray Oil Company in Wichita Falls as district geologist from 1951 to 1955. He became an independent geologist in 1955 and continued as an independent geologist for the rest of his career.
Mr. Smith served on the Board of Directors of North Texas Rehabilitation Center, Floral Heights Methodist Church, Wichita Falls Museum, American National Bank and Trust, and The Wichita Club. He is past President of The University of Texas Ex-Students Association. He was a longtime member of the North Texas Geological Society, Texas Alliance of Energy Producers, American Association of Petroleum Geologists, and Independent Petroleum Association of America. He participated in fund drives for United Way, The Boys and Girls Club, Boys Scouts of America, and YMCA.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty Lou Smith, his daughter Lisa Williamson and her husband, Jim, his son, Edwin Scott Smith, his sister, Donna Bell McClanahan, granddaughters Lindsey Lang and Laura Lunn and her husband, Zac, Natalie Wolfe, Katie Lang, and grandson, Scott Smith Jr., and 4 great-grandchildren. Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Imogene Hays, and his grandson, Donald Blair Lang, Jr.
The family suggests memorials to Floral Heights Methodist Church, The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, or donor's .
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from May 5 to May 6, 2019