|
|
Effie "Loretta" Bishop
Bowie - Effie "Loretta" Bishop, 77, of Bowie, went home to be with the Lord on January 11, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, at Faith Baptist Church in Bowie, with Pastors Allen McCauley and Roger Bishop officiating.
Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, at the church.
Loretta was born September 2, 1942 at the Stanfield Ranch in Clay County, TX. Loretta was saved by faith in Jesus She was a devoted member of Faith Baptist Church, where she served in many capacities. Loretta was a beloved wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Loretta is survived by her husband Richard Bishop of Bowie; son Scott Bishop of Bowie; daughter Shelly Burkhalter and husband Larry of Alvord; brother Leo Durham of Bowie; sister Lynda Defrates of Bowie; sister Mozelle Palmer and husband James of Vashti; Brother in laws Rev. Roger Bishop and Daniel Bishop and wife Patricia; grandchildren Mandy Netherland and husband Michael of Rhome, Seth Burkhalter of Clayton, NC, and Brian Burkhalter of Vernon; great-grandchild Camille Netherland of Rhome; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Should friends desire, memorials can be made in honor of Loretta to the Faith Baptist Church at 1307 E. Nelson St. Bowie, TX 76230.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020