Eileen Francis Smith
Wichita Falls - Eileen Francis (Isbell) Smith departed from this life to her heavenly reward, as her soul made its way to heaven, on April 7, 2020.
She loved the Lord, and her strong faith was evident in all who knew her. Her warm smile and gentle nature will be sorely missed by those friends and family who survive her.
A native Texan, she was born on July 9, 1940 to Cecil and Mabel Isbell in Electra, Texas. She was the third youngest of the eight children, born to the family, including her ?ve brothers and two sisters.
She met the love of her life, Bill W. Smith, and were later united in marriage on December 28, 1957 in a formal church ceremony. The devoted couple become parents of two children: their son, Mark Smith (Delores) and daughter, Holly Diane (Richard Gonzalez); several grandchildren have added much joy, as well.
This multi-talented woman enjoyed sharing her creativity with others and also worked in a number of capacities, including ?oral design.
Bill's executive career in the food service business came with a number of transfers from one state to another and provided them many new friends with each move. Upon Bill's retirement, they made their way back home to Texas.
Survivors include her husband, Bill; son, Mark and his wife Delores; their children, Houston Smith and Andrea (Thomas Ralls) and their five children; daughter, Holly and her husband Richard Gonzalez; their children, Briana and Marisa Gonzalez. Family includes brothers, Jimmy Isbell (Helen), Donald Isbell and Michael Isbell (Jimmie) and sister, Sherry Luke (Bill); and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by the following family members: brothers, Rama Isbell and Cecil Isbell; sister, Caroline Pulliam; and sister-in-law, Jean Isbell.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 10, 2020 in Electra Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020