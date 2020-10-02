1/1
Elbert "Jr." Jordan
1931 - 2020
Elbert "Jr." Jordan

Wichita Falls - Elbert Earnest "Jr." Jordan, 89, of Wichita Falls passed away Friday, October 2, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 5 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at Hope Cemetery in Henrietta with Chaplain Gwen Morman officiating.

Jr. was born on January 19, 1931 in Bluegrove, Texas to the late Elbert E. and Ollie Dean (Erwin) Jordan Sr. Jr. proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. He was retired from Lone Star Gas Company as a service technician. He enjoyed working with wood, and working in his yard. Jr.'s true passion was his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jr. was preceded in death by his parents; and wives Betty and Janie.

He is survived by daughters Becky Jordan of Plano, Susan Jones and husband T.D. of Wichita Falls, and Debbie Cummings of Wichita Falls; son Sam Jordan and wife Patti of Iowa Park; grandchildren Ryan Jones, Shanna Lucas, Chad Jordan, Jon Jordan, Abby Jordan, Angie Maney, Brad Cummings, and Allison Cummings; twelve great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and brother Joe Jordan and wife Lillian of Wichita Falls.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
