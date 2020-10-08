1/1
Elder John Jackson
Elder John Jackson

Wichita Falls - Elder John Andrew Jackson a son of the Church of God in Christ was born August 2, 1951 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was the 6th child of Elder Andrew Jackson and Missionary Doris Jackson Gibson. He spent his early childhood in Wichita Falls and attended Booker T. Washington School. After the death of his father in 1962, John moved to Hartford, Connecticut with his mother and sister in 1966. The family joined Holy Trinity Church of God in Christ under the leadership of Bishop Jefferson. As John grew up in the church, he began to travel with Bishop Jefferson. During this time, John realized his calling to ministry. Bishop Jefferson mentored and taught John until he returned to Wichita Falls.

Elder John Andrew Jackson had the opportunity to pastor his father's church as an interim pastor. Later Elder Jackson was installed as pastor of the House of Deliverance Church of God in Christ of Goree, Texas and God blessed him to serve diligently for over twenty five years.

After many experiences, both positive and negative, he found himself traveling with his uncle, Bishop J.E. Alexander from whom he learned many valuable life lessons.

He was married to Joyce Embers, becoming the stepfather to Coltrina Embers. He was later married to Barbara Watson and Judy Scheff. He was predeceased by two brothers; (James and Charles Jackson), one sister; (Susie Bates), and his mother (Doris "Mother" Gibson).

He leaves three sisters; (Andi Jackson Ali, Nynett Jackson, and Doris Leatha Patterson), one stepdaughter; (Coltrina Embers). He also leaves a host of nephews and nieces and a trusted friend and brother in Christ, Elder John Broyles.

He who has been there for others has lived well, laughed often, and loved much. He who has gained the respect of intelligent men; who has filled his niche and accomplished his task; who looked for the best in others and given the best he had, whose life has been an inspiration, whose memory is a benediction.

Texas Northwest C.O.G.I.C. State Honors will commence for family only on Saturday, October 10, 2020, Bishop William Watson, III. will officiate.

Graveside Rites and State Services will continue at Rosemont Cemetery, Wichita Falls 11 AM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 and will be open to the public.

You may visit Pastor Jackson as he rests in his full top mahogany bed of slumber on Friday, October 9, 2020 in the Chapel of Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home from Noon until 2 PM and at his church where he labored the House of Deliverance C.O.G.I.C., Goree, Texas from 5-7 PM.




Published in Times Record News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
1 entry
October 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Young & Company Funeral Home
