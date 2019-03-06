|
|
Eldon Ray Johnson
Iowa Park
Mr. Eldon Ray Johnson was called home February 28, 2019 surrounded by loving family and nurses of Hospice, Wichita Falls. Mr. Johnson is preceded in death by his parents Norman "Bud" and Ruby Johnson; sister's Frankie, Linda, and Judy; and brothers Glynn, Starr, and Larry. Survivors include his loving wife Paula; daughter Nancy & husband Jerry Nell of Nocona Hills, Tx; daughter Laurey & husband Adney Stowe of Runaway Bay, Tx; daughter Marla & Tammy Wright of Corsicana, Tx; daughter Michelle Russell of Hurst, Tx; and daughter Samantha & husband Maurice Gipson of Wichita Falls, Tx. Grandchildren include: Jeremy & wife Amy, Cody, Levi & wife Kelly, Skylar, Riley, Nathan, Mia, and McKenna along with 8 great grandchildren.
Mr. Johnson hailed from Forestberg, Texas where he was an avid basketball and volleyball player growing up. He was an accomplished gardener and angler who shared his passion for fishing with all those around him. He spent most of his life in the grocery business setting up and managing small town grocery stores throughout north Texas to include Nocona, Graham, Holiday, and Iowa Park. It was his life in the grocery business that allowed him to raise his family, pursue his hobbies, serve the community, and last but not least, where he met his wife Paula. Upon retirement, Eldon and Paula enjoyed many outings throughout the state of Texas antique shopping. He had a strong love for people and never met a stranger who didn't become a friend.
Eldon's life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 3 p.m. Friday, March 8 at Faith Baptist Church, 411 S. Wall, Iowa Park, Texas. The family requests donations be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, Tx in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 6, 2019