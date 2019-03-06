Services
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
411 S. Wall
Iowa Park, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Eldon Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eldon Ray Johnson


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eldon Ray Johnson Obituary
Eldon Ray Johnson

Iowa Park

Mr. Eldon Ray Johnson was called home February 28, 2019 surrounded by loving family and nurses of Hospice, Wichita Falls. Mr. Johnson is preceded in death by his parents Norman "Bud" and Ruby Johnson; sister's Frankie, Linda, and Judy; and brothers Glynn, Starr, and Larry. Survivors include his loving wife Paula; daughter Nancy & husband Jerry Nell of Nocona Hills, Tx; daughter Laurey & husband Adney Stowe of Runaway Bay, Tx; daughter Marla & Tammy Wright of Corsicana, Tx; daughter Michelle Russell of Hurst, Tx; and daughter Samantha & husband Maurice Gipson of Wichita Falls, Tx. Grandchildren include: Jeremy & wife Amy, Cody, Levi & wife Kelly, Skylar, Riley, Nathan, Mia, and McKenna along with 8 great grandchildren.

Mr. Johnson hailed from Forestberg, Texas where he was an avid basketball and volleyball player growing up. He was an accomplished gardener and angler who shared his passion for fishing with all those around him. He spent most of his life in the grocery business setting up and managing small town grocery stores throughout north Texas to include Nocona, Graham, Holiday, and Iowa Park. It was his life in the grocery business that allowed him to raise his family, pursue his hobbies, serve the community, and last but not least, where he met his wife Paula. Upon retirement, Eldon and Paula enjoyed many outings throughout the state of Texas antique shopping. He had a strong love for people and never met a stranger who didn't become a friend.

Eldon's life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 3 p.m. Friday, March 8 at Faith Baptist Church, 411 S. Wall, Iowa Park, Texas. The family requests donations be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, Tx in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.