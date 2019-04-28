Services
OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
Elisabeth Holton
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Owens & Brumley Funeral Home
Burkburnett, TX
Burkburnett - Elisabeth Holton, 84, of Burkburnett, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett with Rev. Lydia Pellikan, officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.

Elisabeth was born on November 20, 1934 in Zeigenhals, Germany to the late Allois and Matea Verstandig. She loved playing cards and board games with her grandchildren, going shopping and was a collector of many things, and always looked forward to her weekly visits to the hair salon. Elisabeth was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed dearly by all that knew her.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Ewald, Gerda, Heinz, and Werner.

She is survived by her husband, Lunie Holton of Burkburnett; her son, Herbert Holton of Frankfurt, Germany; her daughter, Theresa Burchett and husband Randy of Burkburnett; her siblings, Rosewita Baunemann and husband Lothar, and Helmut Verstandig and wife Inge all of Frankfurt, Germany; and her grandchildren, Kyle Jones of Burkburnett, Madison Jones, and Peyton Warnock both of Wichita Falls.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 28, 2019
