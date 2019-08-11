|
|
Elizabeth L. Wimberley
Wichita Falls, - Elizabeth L. Wimberley, 88 of Wichita Falls passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Visitation will be from 6 - 8 PM, Monday, August 12, 2019, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Western Hills Baptist Church with Pastor Rick Allen officiating. Burial will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Elizabeth was born on March 24, 1931 in Weatherford, Texas to Herbert and Yeltsie Myrtle Karr Morris. She married Harold Wayne Wimberley and he preceded her in death in 2010. She lived in Wichita Falls for most of her life moving from White Settlement, Texas. She was a member of Western Hills Baptist Church, ASPCA, and loved reading and working puzzle books. She also was preceded in death by her daughter: Sharon Virgil; son: Steven Wimberley; and grandson: Kevin Wayne Wimberley.
Survivors include her daughter: Linda Fockler and husband Ralph of Saginaw, Texas; son: Michael Wimberley and wife Debbie of Wichita Falls; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 11, 2019