Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Western Hills Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Wimberley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth L. Wimberley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth L. Wimberley Obituary
Elizabeth L. Wimberley

Wichita Falls, - Elizabeth L. Wimberley, 88 of Wichita Falls passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Visitation will be from 6 - 8 PM, Monday, August 12, 2019, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Western Hills Baptist Church with Pastor Rick Allen officiating. Burial will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.

Elizabeth was born on March 24, 1931 in Weatherford, Texas to Herbert and Yeltsie Myrtle Karr Morris. She married Harold Wayne Wimberley and he preceded her in death in 2010. She lived in Wichita Falls for most of her life moving from White Settlement, Texas. She was a member of Western Hills Baptist Church, ASPCA, and loved reading and working puzzle books. She also was preceded in death by her daughter: Sharon Virgil; son: Steven Wimberley; and grandson: Kevin Wayne Wimberley.

Survivors include her daughter: Linda Fockler and husband Ralph of Saginaw, Texas; son: Michael Wimberley and wife Debbie of Wichita Falls; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now