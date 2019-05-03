|
Elizabeth Tyler
Wichita Falls - Emma Elizabeth Tyler, known to everyone as Elizabeth, peacefully finished her earthly race and was immediately welcomed into the arms of her heavenly Father on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Elizabeth will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Winston Davis Tyler II "Dave" of Plano, Texas, and Robert Ross Tyler, "Bobby" of Houston, Texas; daughters-in-law, Grace Tyler and Debra Tyler; grandchildren, Winston Davis Tyler III, Michael Ross Tyler, Erin Tyler Brewster, Katherine Tyler Sovereign; and great-grandchildren, Davis Tyler, Dylan Tyler, Winston Brewster "Winn", and Katherine Brewster. Elizabeth was preceded in death by Winston Davis Tyler, her husband of 47 years.
Elizabeth was born May 6, 1927, to Willie Patrick and Lillian Ross in De Kalb, Texas. She met and married Winston Tyler in 1947, and the couple moved to Austin, Texas, for Winston to attend the University of Texas. After graduation, they began raising their two boys living in Kilgore, Houston, Austin and Wichita Falls, Texas. Elizabeth saw to it that the family was close knit and that her boys enjoyed a nurturing upbringing of church, baseball, swimming, Cub Scouts/Boy Scouts and family camping trips. She always made sure that the family was an active member of the local Methodist Church where they lived.
While in Wichita Falls, Elizabeth worked at Rider High School as the attendance clerk for 24 years, a job she cherished because of all the young people she was able to meet. For the past 10 years Elizabeth resided in the Dallas area close to her eldest son until her passing. Elizabeth will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Her favorite Bible verse was John 3:16.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at University United Methodist Church with Pastor Tom Medley officiating.
Published in The Times Record News on May 3, 2019