|
|
Mr. Ellie M. Segers
Wichita Falls - Mr. Ellie M. Segers, 81, of Wichita Falls, passed from this life on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, February 17, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Lakeside City. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. The family wishes for you to stop by Ellie and Lois' home around 2:30 pm after the services.
Ellie was born on December 28, 1938 in Winter Haven, Florida to Ellie B. and Pearlie Gilbreath Segers. He married Lois Eastwood on May 6, 2006 in Wichita Falls and he worked as the General Manager of Waggoner Carpets for several years. Ellie was a past President of the Kiwanas Club, loved to garden, work with wood, and to cook. He was raised in the Church of Christ. He is preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters: Bernice Lewis and Lucille Sullivan.
Survivors include his wife: Lois Segers of Wichita Falls; children: Tina Humphris and husband Marc of Las Cruses, New Mexico, Lance E. Segers and wife Kami of Wichita Falls, and Summer Stringer and husband Jeremy of Liberty Hill, Texas; bonus children: Laura Six Smith and husband Matt of Lakeside City and Stephen Six of Abilene; sister: Merle Turner and husband Ron of Lakeland Florida; grandchildren: Marissa Meader, Corey Wright, Macy and Autumn Stringer; bonus grandchildren: Andi and Emily Dulaney, Tommy and Stephanie Six, and James and Nathan Miller; and numerous other bonus grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Ellie's honor be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas, 76310.
Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020