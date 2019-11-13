|
|
Elmer Ray Reynolds
Ryan, OK - Elmer Ray Reynolds, 83, of Ryan, Oklahoma, went to be with his Heavenly Father on November 11, 2019. He was born October 2, 1936, in Wirt, Oklahoma, to Homer Elmer and Era Estelle (Tally) Reynolds. He married Deborah (Coons) Northrip Reynolds at the Ryan Assembly of God Church on June 15, 2013. He retired as a machinist for Wichita Clutch. He loved his family and was a well-known prankster. He was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Ryan. He loved his family and the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Rayonna Longley, his brothers J.W. Reynolds and Monty Royce Reynolds, Sr. and his sisters Wanda Bilyeu and Vera Mae Buggan.
Survivors include: his wife Deborah, of the home in Ryan, OK; his children - Michael Reynolds of Amarillo, TX, Bobby Rosenbaum and his wife Wendy of North Carolina, Randy Rosenbaum and his wife Ginger of Wichita Falls, TX, Teresa Walls and her husband W.R.of Wichita Falls, TX, Pam Billers of Wichita Falls, TX; and Darla Muse and her husband Jim of Fayetteville, AR; sisters Peggy Boutwell and Ailene Prestwich; twenty-six grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and one great great granddaughter Naomi.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM, Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the Ryan Assembly of God Church with David McGhGhy and Alex Alejandro officiating. Burial will be in the Crestview Cemetery in Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019