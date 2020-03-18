|
Elogene Lyons Thurman
Wichita Falls - Elogene Thurman, 80, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19th, at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 20th at Anderson Chapel AME, 612 Roosevelt Street with Rev. John W. Woods, Jr., pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma, under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Elogene Lyons Thurman was born on June 14, 1939, to Ephron P. Lyons and Emma Grant Lyons in Williamson County, Texas. She was raised in Austin, Texas, and attended Austin public schools. Upon graduation from high school, Elogene pursued her love and passion in the career field of being a licensed beautician.
In November, 1962, Robert Thurman married Elogene Lyons, and they relocated to Wichita Falls, Texas, for military service duty. They were married for over 53 years. Elogene Thurman was a faithful and dedicated member of Anderson Chapel A.M.E. Church for over fifty years. Her love for God, passion to serve, and virtuous qualities earned her the respect of many she encountered. "Ella" worked at Keleis Salon for over 30 years pursuing her love and passion as a licensed beautician.
Elogene leaves a legacy of a great servant, always willing to serve and lend a helping hand. Her life Bible scripture: "Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God." Matthew 5:8
Elogene Lyons Thurman, is preceded in death by her parents: E. P. and Emma Lyons; brothers: Lonnie Lyons, James Elroy Lyons; sisters: Helen Hargis, Ola Laverne Jackson; and her devoted husband, Robert Thurman.
She leaves to cherish her memories; her children; sons: Clinton Thurman, Vincent Thurman, Clarence Thurman. Daughters: Zalema Fisher, Charlotte (Romeo) Montez, Regina Y. Robinson, Lisa L. Thurman, Tonya L. Thurman Brothers: Ray Lyons(El Paso, TX) Melvin Lyons (Austin, TX) special nephew, Carl Ray Thomas (Austin, TX) and 27 Grandchildren, Great and Great, Great Grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020