Elton "Quincy" Adams
Wichita Falls - Elton (Quincy) Adams passed away Saturday December 7, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas at the age of 93. Quincy was born July 2, 1926 in Weinert, Texas to Frank Garrett Adams and Georgia May (Lowe) Adams. He was raised in Munday Texas on a sharecropper farm. He picked cotton and had a newspaper route as a kid. Before he got his first bike, he pushed a rotary mower around town mowing neighbors' grass. Quincy joined the Army right out of high school. He went in as an infantry man. After getting out of the army, with an honorable discharge, he returned to Munday. He met Dolores Eustace, the love of his life, and married December 17, 1951. They were married 46 years.Quincy worked for the city of Wichita Falls engineering department where he learned surveying. He was one of the first people in Wichita Falls to get an official surveyor's license. Quincy worked for the city, retired after 30 years, and then started Adam's Surveying. He ran his own business up to December 2018 when he finally retired. Quincy was a long time member of the Floral Heights church of Christ. He rarely missed a Bible class or worship service even into his nineties. He considered his fellow Christians his family.He was preceded in death by his wife Dolores (Eustace) Adams in 1997, his parents in 1970, and brothers and sisters. Services will held at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home Wednesday, December 11 at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Crestview Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019