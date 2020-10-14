Elton Z Scott



Seymour - Elton Z Scott, 95 of Seymour, Texas passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 6, 2020.



Due to Covid the graveside services will be celebrated at the Vera, Texas Cemetery on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 10:30.



Elton was born on December 10, 1924 in Knox County to Zellie Scott and Lola Stroble Scott. His father, a young farmer passed away when Elton was 6 months old, at that time, his mother moved to the Vera community to be near family. Growing up Elton had many friends, showed grand champion club calves and loved all animals.



At age 18 he joined the navy to serve in the South Pacific in World War II. He spoke frequently and passionately about the war. He was awarded two bronze stars in his campaign.



He was a life long farmer, but his love of cattle and horses was paramount. He was known in the horse community as having outstanding performance horses, especially barrel horses.



Elton was friend to many. He loved young people and had many special times with his grandsons. He loved teasing people. Elton was a gentle sole who loved everyone.



He was faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Seymour, Texas. He served on various community boards in his earlier years and continued to support the community throughout his life time.



He married Patricia Grimm on June,1979 and she survives him.



Elton is also survived by his daughters, Vivian Bomer (Donald) of Wichita Falls, Tx, and Zandra Underwood (John A.) of Tolar, Tx.; 4 grandsons, John Hogue (Kristen) of Ackerly, Tx,, Robert Hogue (Shelley) of Round Rock, Tx., Reagan Underwood pf Wichita Falls,Tx and Taylor Underwood (Joanna) of Belton, Tx.; his seven great grandchildren, Tyler Hogue, Addy and Kasey Hogue, Dawson Underwood and Evan, Eli and Ella Underwood.



He is also survived by stepchildren Lisa Grimm Mobbs (Chad) of Lorenzo, Tx and Scott Grimm of Laredo,Tx; step grandchildren are Kyle Booe (Cass) Keith (Maggie) of Knox City, Tx



The family suggests memorials to the Baylor County Junior Livestock Show.









