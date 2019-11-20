|
Elva Lou Beck
Wichita Falls - Lou went Home to be with Our Lord on November 18, 2019 at the age of 87. She had been under Hospice Care of Wichita Falls, Texas for 12 days for congestive heart failure. Lou loved life, loved making flower arrangements for her husband and her parent's gravestones; she loved crafting, sewing and quilting. She enjoyed going to the monthly luncheon with her classmates of 1947 at Nocona High School. Lou retired from the State Highway Department in 1988.
Lou Beck was born April 22, 1932 to the late Charles Alford Zahn (1911-1988) and Roxie Lou (Johnson) Zahn (1916-2008) of Montague, Montague Co. Texas. She is also preceded in death by Loretta Ann (Zahn) Whitaker, (1936-2008) of Montague Texas,
Lou's husband of 64 years, Bobby Gene Beck, preceded her in death on Oct 10, 2014. They were married on March 18, 1950 in Montague, Texas.
She is survived by her sons Wayne Beck, (wife Tommie), and Dane Beck both of Wichita Falls, Texas, and her sisters Cleta Faye (Zahn) Morrison of Wichita Falls, Texas,and Vicki Verlon Dale (Zahn) Richeyof Decatur Texas. Lou is survived by her grandchildren, David Girard (wife Sunny), Crystal Gilmore, (husband Ryan), Allison Beck (Jason Hill) and Rob Beck (wife April), all of Wichita Falls, Texas. From these four grandchildren, Lou was made a great grandmother to thirteen great grandchildren. Lou will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be held on November 23rd at 10:00 a.m. at Montague Cemetery, Montague, Texas. Services are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. Visitations will be held on Friday November 22nd from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home in Wichita Falls, Texas. Condolences may be sent to the family at lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019