Emily Mildred King
Myrtle Beach, SC - Emily Mildred King passed peacefully on August 8, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was born Emily Mildred McCrary to Addie Thompson McCrary and Innes Medlin McCrary on August 3, 1931 and lived the majority of her life in Vernon, Texas. She graduated from Vernon High School and East Texas State. Emily married James Bass (Jimmy) King on August 9, 1952, and was wed for 61 year until his death in November 2013.
Emily was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and host. She gave her heart to all these roles and was much loved and cherished by her family and friends.
Emily lived a very active life, giving her time and talents to many worthy causes. Some of the organizations she was involved with were Camp Fire, Red River Valley Museum, Yamparika Club and especially her church, First Presbyterian of Vernon. Emily so enjoyed playing bridge, needlepointing, traveling, quilting and cooking. She had many beloved friends with whom she had life-long relationships. Though dementia altered her memory during her last few years, her gracious spirit and generous personality continued throughout her illness and her many memories of family, friends and events were still available to her until the end.
Her family would like to thank the staff of Myrtle Beach Manor, especially the Bridge to Rediscovery unit and Barbara Squires, who lovingly took care of Emily the last years of her life.
Emily is survived by her sister, Ann Glass; sister-in-law, Jo McCrary; daughters Lydia King Akel (husband Fred), Brenda King Denny (husband Kent); son Bert King (husband Christopher); grandchildren, Kayla Denny, Kathleen Denny, Benjamin Akel and Stuart Akel and all her beloved nieces and nephews.
Because of Covid-19, a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date in Vernon. Memorials may be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Vernon, The Red River Valley Museum, or your favorite charity
.