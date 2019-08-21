|
Emma LaRue Lee
Wichita Falls - Emma LaRue Lee, 83, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Wichita Falls. She was born on March 30, 1936 in Shannon, TX to the late Loyd R. Jackson and Callie L. Brooks Jackson. LaRue worked for many years as a florist for several flower shops around town. She loved Jesus with all her heart and was a devoted member of her church for over 14 years. She found joy in spending time with family. LaRue never met a stranger, spreading love everywhere she went.
She is survived by one son, Monte Lee and wife Torree of Wichita Falls; four grandchildren, Mason and wife Sarena, Clayton, Shaylyn and husband Evan and Jonathan; four great grandchildren, Amare, Emma, Charlie and Caden; one brother, Monte Jackson; nieces, Melanie Holmquist and husband Mike and Mindy Opie and husband John; many extended family and friends.
Memorial services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Hampton Vaughan Crestview Chapel with James Sterling officiating.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 21, 2019