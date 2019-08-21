Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma LaRue Lee


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma LaRue Lee Obituary
Emma LaRue Lee

Wichita Falls - Emma LaRue Lee, 83, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Wichita Falls. She was born on March 30, 1936 in Shannon, TX to the late Loyd R. Jackson and Callie L. Brooks Jackson. LaRue worked for many years as a florist for several flower shops around town. She loved Jesus with all her heart and was a devoted member of her church for over 14 years. She found joy in spending time with family. LaRue never met a stranger, spreading love everywhere she went.

She is survived by one son, Monte Lee and wife Torree of Wichita Falls; four grandchildren, Mason and wife Sarena, Clayton, Shaylyn and husband Evan and Jonathan; four great grandchildren, Amare, Emma, Charlie and Caden; one brother, Monte Jackson; nieces, Melanie Holmquist and husband Mike and Mindy Opie and husband John; many extended family and friends.

Memorial services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Hampton Vaughan Crestview Chapel with James Sterling officiating.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now