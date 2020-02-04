|
Emma Lou Lance
Wichita Falls - Emma Lou Lance went to be with her Heavenly Father on February 2, 2020. She was born in 1934 in Paradise, TX. She met and married the love of her life, Paul H. Lance, Sr. on February 16, 1951 in Henrietta, TX. They met at the Salvation Army Sunday School Class while Paul, Sr. was stationed at SAFB, attending curriculum courses for aircraft maintenance. She retired from the Career Village Department at North Texas State Hospital. She volunteered for the Red Cross, Brownies, Girl Scouts and was secretary for the Booster Club at Hirschi High School where she was also homeroom mother for all of the kids. Emma was a member of Grace Community Church and volunteered to help the Food Pantry and Thrift Shop. She was a member of the Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile. Her hobbies included Bingo, card games, crafts, puzzles, jewelry making and was a great seamstress.
Our mother was a very devoted military wife of 28 years, mother, grandmother and great great-grandma.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey D. and Ruby Shepard (Holland); her husband, Paul H. Lance, Sr., Retired Chief Master Sergeant and Mason; son, Kenneth W. Lance; daughter-in-law, Donna Lance; son-in-law, Billy Mills; sisters, Sue Dennison and husband Bill and Faye Douglas and husband Jerry and Dorothy Willis.
She is survived by her brother, Buddy Shepard and wife Jeanie of Grand Prairie; son, Paul H. Lance, Jr. of Wichita Falls; daugthers, Lynda S. Martin Wichita Falls and Teresa Mills of Yukon, OK; grandchildren, Scott Szymanski and wife Missy of Iowa Park; Mandy Szymanski and fiancé Bo Blanton of Gun Barrell City; Krista Lance of Ft. Worth; Bradly Mills and wife Madison of Yukon, OK; Paul Ryan Mills of Beijing, China and Robyn Lance of Orlando, FL; great grandchildren, Michael Szymanski and wife Lizzy, stationed in Japan, Joe Szymanski of Ft. Worth, Tiana Szymanski, an MSU Student in Wichita Falls, Brydale Szymanski of Wichita Falls, Randi Smith and husband Jared of Iowa Park, Stormi Fields of Wichita Falls, Terry Fields and wife Anastatia of Wichita Falls, Kaleigh Robinson and husband Josey of Athens, TX, Avery Mills of Yukon, OK and Riley Lance of Orlando, FL; great great-grandchildren, Braedan and Jaxon Smith, Khobee and Khloee Fields and Landon and Laikyn Robinson.
Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mickey Miller officiating. A visitation will be from 7:00 - 8:00 PM Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Special thanks to everyone at the Arbor House Assisted Living, Beyond Faith Hospice and Dr. Mujuruki and Staff.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020