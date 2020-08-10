Emma Lou Shropshire
Emma Lou Shropshire was born July 10, 1932 in Miles, Texas, to Jason and Fannie Proctor. She is now "absent from the body and present with the Lord" (2nd Corinthians 5:8), having departed this earth August 9, 2020. Emma Lou graduated from Richland Springs High School, earned her Bachelor's degree from Howard Payne, and did graduate study at West Texas State and Texas A & M prior to receiving a Master's degree from Midwestern University in Wichita Falls. She subsequently received library certification at North Texas State University. She taught high school English for 25 years in west Texas, California, Wichita Falls, Killeen, and Cameron, and she was a school librarian for 13 years, 12 of which were at Yoe High School in Cameron, where she retired in 1991.
She was preceded in death by her husband George, three sisters, and a niece. Family members left to honor and cherish her memory are two stepchildren, David Shropshire and his wife Patsy of Alabama, Kathleen Beach and her husband Dave of New Hampshire; three nieces, Dorinda Crump of Richland Springs, Texas, Marla Lampp of Mandeville, Louisiana, and Loma Blake of Brownwood, Texas; and a nephew Charles Christian of Temple, Texas.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron, with Pastor Ron Milne officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 am until service time at the funeral home. The burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of choice
or to Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.