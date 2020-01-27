|
|
Emma Mae McDonnell
Wichita Falls - Emma Mae McDonnell passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25th in Wichita Falls at the age of 69.
Mae is survived by her husband, Joe McDonnell; son and daughter-in-law, Skip and Elizabeth McDonnell; grandsons, Liam, Benjamin and Samuel McDonnell, all of Wichita Falls. She is also survived by one brother, Hugh A. English, Jr. and wife, Mareta of Wichita Falls, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Odessa English; son, Joseph James McDonnell; and sisters, Mary Jacob and Lottie Burnett.
Mae was born January 27, 1950 in Wichita Falls to Hugh and Odessa (Davis) English, Sr. She graduated from Bryan Adams High School in Dallas, Texas in 1968. On October 5, 1968 Mae married her sweetheart, Joseph Lee McDonnell in Garland, Texas while he was on leave from military service. Two children were born to this union, Joseph James in 1969 and Hugh Ashcroft (Skip) in 1972. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who worked to instill Biblical truths into her family and shared her love with us through the wonderful meals she prepared.
Mae was very artistically accomplished. She enjoyed painting, ceramics, sewing and decorating. In later years, when illness limited her mobility, she became an expert at crosswords to keep her mind active and engaged.
Mae accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at a young age and attended church regularly all of her life, spending over 30 years as a member of Victory Baptist Church, and the past 10 years as a member of Mercy Baptist Church. When Mae wasn't taking care of her family as a homemaker, she worked as a realtor with Davis Real Estate Company, served 10 years with the United States Postal Service, and held supervisory positions during the 2000 census.
Mae's funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 30th at the Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Steve Hill, pastor of Mercy Baptist Church, and Bro. Jeremy Hare, associate pastor of Anchor Baptist Church, will officiate. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 29th from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the funeral home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mae's life.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310 or to the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinsons.org.
The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all of the staff and caregivers at Hospice of Wichita Falls for their dedication, and for the peace and comfort they provided Me in her last days.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020