Emmitt Mack Smith



Wichita Falls - Graveside Services for Emmitt Mack Smith, 74, Wichita Falls, TX resident and formerly of the Clinton and Bessie, OK areas will be held 10:00 A.M., Friday, August 28, 2020 in the Clinton Cemetery officiated by Pastor Al Easterling. Services are under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.



Emmitt Mack Smith was born March 11, 1946 to Emmitt Guy Smith and Geneva (Scott) Smith in Clinton, OK and passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the Dallas Medical Center in Dallas, TX. Mack's father was in a fatal car accident three months before he was born and his mother married Walter Goeringer and he helped raise Mack.



Mack as he was known by family and friends was raised in the Bessie area on the family farm. He attended schools in Bessie, Cordell and graduated from Clinton High School. Soon after high school graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served over 26 years. He served in Vietnam and received numerous accommodation medals and awards during his career.



After his military career he made his home in Pulaski County, MO where he served as Deputy Sheriff for three years and then he transferred over to the Missouri Department of Corrections. In 1995 he moved to Texas and worked for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for the next 13 years retiring in 2008.



He was married to Clarissa Kay Mayfield on July 12, 1968.



He was a faithful member of the St. Marks United Methodist Church in Wichita Falls, TX. He was a member of the American Legion and the Veteran of Foreign Wars. He enjoyed his "grampa" time, collecting guns and cook books.



He is preceded in death by his father, mother and step-father, his wife, son, Michael and sister, Martha.



He is survived by his three sons, Kevin Smith, Sterling, OK, Shawn Smith, Wichita Falls, TX and Terry Smith, Wichita Falls, TX; sister, Nancy Stotts, Oklahoma City, OK and two brothers, Leo Goeringer and wife Sheri, Bessie and Ross Goeringer and wife, Diane, Clinton.



He is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



The family will greet guest 6:00 P.M. till 8:00 P.M. Thursday, August 27, 2020 in the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.









