Ena Elrod ByrdWichita Falls - Ena took the hand of Jesus and stepped into heaven with her eternal family on October 7, 2020.Visitation will be Thursday, October 8 from 6:00-7:00 at Lunn's Funeral Home. Services will be Friday, October 9 at 1:00 p.m.She was born July 15, 1924 in Ranger, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents Tempy and Cliff Hopper; sister, Lenora Bowen; husbands Garlan E. Elrod and William M. Byrd; and step-grandson, Jerry Morgan.Next to her relationship with her Lord Jesus Christ, her family was the most important thing to her. She married Garlan in April, 1946. Her biological family consists of daughters Ann (Don) Morgan and Jan (Jim) Albin; grandchildren Denise (Bert) Brown, Kristi Etheredge, Michael (Clarissa) Albin, and Amy Albin;great grandchildren Chris and Aaron Beaver, Ashley Brown (Tate) and Devin (Aaron) Handley and great, great grandson Kaden Brown. She is also survived by nieces Carol Childers and Shirley Bruton and a host of nieces and nephews from Garlan's eleven brothers and sisters. Ena's marriage to William (Bill) Byrd in 1970, resulted in a bonus family which includes Dwinna Albright, Bill (Kaye) Byrd; Luke (Agnes) Albright and Logan (Elisa) Terry, Clint (Tami) Byrd and Lindsay (Michael) Wagoner; Cole, Addisyn, and Eli Terry, Logan, Moses, Marilyn Dorner and Kolton Byrd, and Graham, Taylor, Cooper and Bailey Wagoner. Ena's step family includes John Morgan and Debbie Morgan, and Rustin, Rachel, Will and Katie Morgan.Ena obtained an additional family of caregivers through the Gables at Rolling Meadows and Hospice later in her life. She loved each of them and was loved in return.Grandmommie will be truly missed but always loved, cherished and remembered by each family member.