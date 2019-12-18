|
Epifanio Dan Mata
Wichita Falls - Epifanio Dan Mata, 76, of Wichita Falls passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019.
Rosary will be held at 6:00p.m. followed by a vigil and visitation until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Father Alex Ambrose, celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Holliday Cemetery under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Dan was born on July 21, 1943 to the late Epifanio Gomez and Juana (Ledesma) Mata in O'Brien, Texas. In the mid-1950s, the family moved to the Wichita Falls area where he attended Our Lady of Guadalupe and the Academy of Mary Immaculate Catholic Schools. Dan married Margaret Rivers in November 1967 and spent many years together. Later in his life, he met Cindy Saitta and they spent several years together before her passing on May 16, 2015. Dan retired from the North Texas State Hospital after 36 years of dedicated service. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Wichita Falls. Dan was an avid Elvis Presley fan, enjoying watching his movies and listening to his music. He had a passion for riding horses, playing pool and bowling a game or two. Dan enjoyed the family gatherings, helping other people and just making them laugh with his special personality. Family and friends will miss him deeply.
Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a twin brother, John.
Dan is survived by three daughters, Diane Reese and husband, Brandon, Dorothy Verden and husband, Roy, and Sharon Seal; brother, Joe Mata; sister, Rose Reyna; 4 grandchildren, Vanessa Curnutte and husband, Clayton, Christopher Shelby and wife, Rihanna, Justin Shelby and Brianna Reese; and 8 great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019