Erik Williams
Albuquerque - Erik was born in Dallas, Texas to Chris and Julie Loe Williams. He passed away from cancer in Albuquerque, New Mexico. His mother Julie Loe Williams preceded Erik in death December 2018. Erik was survived by his wife Courtney Williams, and sons. He is also survived by his father Chris Williams and step mother Linda Williams along with his brother Sean Williams and wife Heather of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, his step brother Jake Huey and wife Tina of Austin, Texas, step sister Kristine Romero with husband Robert of Taos, New Mexico and step sister Kelly Eyer and husband Stewart of Papillion, Nebraska, as well as his best friend Toby Grund whom we all consider part of our family.
Memorial Services will be held at 10 AM Monday, July 15, 2019 in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas. Interment will follow at the Clara Cemetery.
Instead of flowers, donations can be made to http://www.ocularmelanoma.org/.
Published in The Times Record News on July 14, 2019