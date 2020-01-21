|
|
Eris Schmeichel
Iowa Park - Eris McCluer Schmeichel, 95, of Iowa Park passed away Saturday, January 18, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Reverend William Cody officiating. The family will receive friends from Noon until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Loving Cemetery.
Eris was born on October 16, 1924 in Loving to the late Oscar and Gladys (Duckworth) McCluer. She married Rudolph (Rudy) Schmeichel on May 16, 1945 in Topeka, Kansas while he was serving in the Army during World War II. They were married for 55 years until his passing in 2000. Eris was a longtime resident of Dallas. She retired in June of 1989 as secretary for Gingham Girl Dance Studio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter Jessilyn Schmeichel; and nephew Brian Davis.
Eris is survived by daughter Diane McCormick and husband Burl of Iowa Park; son William Schmeichel and wife Jeanie of Princeton; grandchildren Matthew Scholl and wife Devah, Tracey Lowden and husband Bill, Ronald R. Ratliff II and wife Gloria, Shannon McAvoy & husband Seth, Craig McCormick and Wayne, and Jeff McCormick; great-grandchildren Kayla Scholl, Parker (Blaze) Scholl, Olivia Carter, Reanna Scholl, Jessica Scholl, Gabriel Babb, Shannon Lowden, Timothy Lowden, Grayson Lowden, Ronald R. Ratliff III, and Sawyer Ramsey McAvoy; sister Jo Dene Davis of Falmouth, Massachusetts; one niece, and one nephew.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the .
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020