Erlinda Gonzalez Ramos

Kingsville - Erlinda Gonzalez Ramos was born on July 27, 1918 to Jimmy Gonzalez and Gabriela Lujan Gonzalez. She passed away on July 30, 2020 in Kingsville, Texas shortly after having celebrated 102 years of life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Ramos, Sr., her daughter Linda Ramos, her parents, three brothers, Manuel Gonzalez, Barney Gonzalez and Genaro Gonzalez, four sisters, Marie Cavazos, Agnes Jaimes, Iva Rangel and Gay Sotelo.

Erlinda is survived by her son, Manuel Ramos, Jr. (Emma), grandsons, Jim Ramos (Lisa), Michael Ramos (Belinda), Tim Ramos; great-grandchildren Dylan Ramos, Brandon Ramos, Christian Ramos and Mason Ramos.

Erlinda graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1936, attended Hardin College and retired as a pharmacy Tech at Wichita Falls General Hospital. She was a member of Catholic Daughters and Capri Club. She loved to go dancing with her husband and friends, shopping and gambling in Las Vegas.

Services are entrusted to Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home, Wichita Falls, Texas. Graveside services will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 2123 Santa Fe St., Wichita Falls, Texas.

Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.






Published in Times Record News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
