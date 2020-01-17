Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Resources
More Obituaries for Erma Pierson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erma Pierson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erma Pierson Obituary
Erma Pierson

Iowa Park - Erma Pierson, 92, of Iowa Park, passed from this life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

Graveside service will be at 9:00 AM, Monday, January 20, 2020 at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma. Visitation will be from 1 - 3 PM, Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.

Erma was born on November 15, 1927 in Dayton, Ohio. She married Gordon Franklin Pierson on May 29, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio. He preceded her in death on October 2, 2017. She was a retired pattern sorter for McCall's Pattern Factory and she also worked at Coca Cola Bottling Company in Alexandria, Virginia. She was a member of Fort Myer United Methodist Church in Virginia. She loved bowling, baking, family time and talking to people (never met a stranger). She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Art Clark and Gene Clark.

Survivors include her daughter: Wanda Cooper of Iowa Park; grandchildren: Michael Williams of Springtown and Melissa Davis of Burkburnett; and great-grandchildren: Brianna Swaney and Colleen Williams.

Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -