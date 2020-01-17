|
Erma Pierson
Iowa Park - Erma Pierson, 92, of Iowa Park, passed from this life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
Graveside service will be at 9:00 AM, Monday, January 20, 2020 at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma. Visitation will be from 1 - 3 PM, Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
Erma was born on November 15, 1927 in Dayton, Ohio. She married Gordon Franklin Pierson on May 29, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio. He preceded her in death on October 2, 2017. She was a retired pattern sorter for McCall's Pattern Factory and she also worked at Coca Cola Bottling Company in Alexandria, Virginia. She was a member of Fort Myer United Methodist Church in Virginia. She loved bowling, baking, family time and talking to people (never met a stranger). She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Art Clark and Gene Clark.
Survivors include her daughter: Wanda Cooper of Iowa Park; grandchildren: Michael Williams of Springtown and Melissa Davis of Burkburnett; and great-grandchildren: Brianna Swaney and Colleen Williams.
Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020