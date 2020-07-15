Ernest Douglas Fowler
Iowa Park - Ernest Douglas Fowler, 59, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Iowa Park, Texas. Services will be held at 2 PM on Friday, July 17, 2020 in the pavilion at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the funeral home.
Ernest was born February 22, 1961 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Alford and Ruby (Washburn) Fowler. He worked for Spruiell Drilling Company for 39 years as a driller, roughneck and tool pusher. Ernest loved being a mechanic and loved hot rods. He was well thought of and loved by anyone who met him.
Ernest is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Derwood Fowler; and sister, Emma Jean Fowler.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Brenda Fowler of Wichita Falls, Texas; son, Doug Fowler of Iowa Park; son, Dustin Fowler of Wichita Falls; step-son, Carl Duggins of Holliday, Texas; step-daughter, Kim Duggins of Wichita Falls, Texas; brothers, Leon and Jerry; sisters, Jeanie Black and Nona Duke; grandchildren, Caleb Cryer, Karli Duggins, Brently Fowler, Carolyn Fowler, and Colton Fowler; sister-in-law, Sherry Fowler; special nephew, Tommy Fowler; special niece, Rebecca Fowler; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorials are suggested to the Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department and the Iowa Park Police Department. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com
.