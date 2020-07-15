1/1
Ernest Douglas Fowler
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest Douglas Fowler

Iowa Park - Ernest Douglas Fowler, 59, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Iowa Park, Texas. Services will be held at 2 PM on Friday, July 17, 2020 in the pavilion at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the funeral home.

Ernest was born February 22, 1961 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Alford and Ruby (Washburn) Fowler. He worked for Spruiell Drilling Company for 39 years as a driller, roughneck and tool pusher. Ernest loved being a mechanic and loved hot rods. He was well thought of and loved by anyone who met him.

Ernest is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Derwood Fowler; and sister, Emma Jean Fowler.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Brenda Fowler of Wichita Falls, Texas; son, Doug Fowler of Iowa Park; son, Dustin Fowler of Wichita Falls; step-son, Carl Duggins of Holliday, Texas; step-daughter, Kim Duggins of Wichita Falls, Texas; brothers, Leon and Jerry; sisters, Jeanie Black and Nona Duke; grandchildren, Caleb Cryer, Karli Duggins, Brently Fowler, Carolyn Fowler, and Colton Fowler; sister-in-law, Sherry Fowler; special nephew, Tommy Fowler; special niece, Rebecca Fowler; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorials are suggested to the Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department and the Iowa Park Police Department. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dutton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Service
02:00 PM
pavilion at Highland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
9405924151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved