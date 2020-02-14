|
Ernest Richard Schreiber
Bonham - Ernest Richard Schreiber, age 76, of Bonham, Texas passed away Wednesday night in Plano, Texas.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City. A private interment will be held at a later date.
Ernest was born October 17, 1943 in Wichita Falls, Texas to the late, Ernest Alois Schreiber and Apolinia Catherine Goedtken Schreiber.
Ernest graduated from Windthorst High School, attended Texas A & M and Stephen F. Austin College.
He proudly served his county in the United States Navy for four years. After his tour of duty, he moved to Justin, Texas in 1983. He was a self-employed courier for thirty years and retired in 2010. He was a current resident of the Veteran's Home in Bonham, Texas where he was very well liked by all.
Survivors include one daughter, Jessica Dawn Schreiber; three brothers, Lloyd Schreiber and wife, Rita of Scotland,Texas; Pat Schreiber and wife, Paulette of McKinney, Texas and Mike Schreiber and wife, Nancy of Windthorst, Texas; three sisters, Edna Krahl and husband, Robert of Scotland, Texas, Bernadette Rozier and husband, Ralph of St. Paul, Texas and Marion D'Entremont of Centralia, Washington; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Tom and Harold Schreiber; sister, Mabel Anderle; and granddaughter, Sadie Blevins.
The family suggests memorials to Justin Cemetery, P.O. Box 811, Justin, Texas 76247.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020