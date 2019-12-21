|
Ernesta Edwina Samsill Parnell
Wichita Falls - Ernesta Edwina Samsill Parnell went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 19, 2019 in Iowa Park, Texas. She passed peacefully from natural causes, surrounded by family.
Ernesta was born in Burkburnett, Texas on November 20, 1941 to Ernest and Ruth Samsill. She grew up in Wichita Falls, was a 1960 graduate of Wichita Falls High School, and a proud Coyote. She married her high school sweetheart Dexter on July 2, 1960, and together they raised a happy, healthy, loving family.
"Ernie", as many knew her, had a wide array of interests and talents. She was active in various things over the years, including Boy Scouts, Camp Fire, Beta Sigma Phi, & the American Legion Auxiliary, as well as various charities. Her favorite occupation, next to Mom and Gran, throughout the years was the time she spent helping members at Sam's Club. She will always be remembered for how people would nearly instantly fall in love with her smile and warm, loving heart - and her love of Santa Clause regardless of the time of year.
Ernesta was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved Dexter.
She is survived by son, Ed Parnell and wife, Ellen of Holiday; daughter, Charlotte Tompkins and husband, Dan of Wichita Falls; brother, Jon Samsill of The Colony; sister, Kathy Navarro and husband, Michael of Colleyville; her ten grandchildren: Brett Tompkins, Brad Reynolds, Corey Swanson, J.C. Reynolds, Brandon Parnell, Beth Parnell, Thomas Parnell, DeShayna Custard, Maygan Holley, and Justin Parnell; nineteen great-grandchildren; many others 'adopted' as family; and a never ending list of loving friends.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in the Fellowship Hall at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Given Ernesta's deep love and respect of Christmas, the family is postponing a full memorial service until after the first of the year, date TBD.
Condolences may be sent to the family at owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019