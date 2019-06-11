|
Ernestine Brock
Wichita Falls - Ernestine Gonzales Brock, 82, of Wichita Falls, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Mr. Scott Clark, officiating.
Ernestine was born on November 11, 1936 in Brawley, California to Roberto Gonzales and Clara Alcantor. Earnestine was the former Activity Director for the Graham Living Center for numerous years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Harvey Hudson Black; her son, Harvey Lesley Black; her brothers, Hector, Humberto, and Alberto Moreno; and her sisters, Luisa and Alicia and Moreno.
She is survived by her daughter, JoAnn Black of Wichita Falls; step-son, Edward Romo of Arizona; her brothers, Raymon, Ruben, Ismael, Roy and Ernesto Moreno; her sister, Mary Ann Gonzales; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her dog, Pepsi; and her former husband and friend, Earl Brock.
The family would like to thank Wichita Home Health, Encompass, The Windmill and the 4th floor staff at United Regional Health Care for all their loving care given to Ernestine.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on June 11, 2019