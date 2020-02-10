|
Esquel "Alex" Sanchez
Wichita Falls - Esquel (Alex) Sanchez, 90, of Wichita Falls, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, February 8, 2020 and woke up united with his Heavenly Father.
Visitation will be from 6-7p.m., followed by a Rosary and Vigil at 7p.m. at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 11a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Rev. Raul Martinez Lopez, celebrant. Rite of Committal with full military honors will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Alex was born on April 12, 1929 in Luling, Texas to the late Julian and Guadalupe (Martinez) Sanchez. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and a member of the Santo Nombre. He proudly served in the United States Air Force as a Master Sgt. where he was a Medical Service Technician for 28 years before he retired. He enjoyed spending time and traveling with his wife to visit family throughout Texas and extended family in California. In addition, he enjoyed having company and family at his home. Alex believed and said that "You had to work hard to accomplish what you want in life, even if that meant having two jobs to get you there". He showed this belief in his complete support and encouragement of his children and his grandchildren, as they pursued a higher education.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pauline O. Sanchez of 24 years; his sons, Tony Sanchez, and David Sanchez; daughter, Yvonne V. Castillo; granddaughter, Skye Potts; grandsons, Marcos Hernandez and Ernest V. Castillo Jr.; as well as his brothers, Julian Sanchez Jr., Roberto Sanchez and his sister, Hortencia Herrera.
He is survived by his children, Michael Sanchez, John Sanchez, Rocco Sanchez, Diane Hernandez, Rebecca Rios, Raul Vasquez Jr., Ernie Vasquez, and Felix Vasquez; his brothers, Rudolfo Sanchez and Domingo Sanchez; his sisters, Auroria Ricon, Eudelia Montana and Beatrice Baker; as well as his beloved care taker and best friend, Yesenia Garcia. He also leaves behind several grandchildren, great-grand-children and great-great grandchildren; as well as his nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
For those desiring, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310 or Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 421 Marconi St., Wichita Falls, TX 76301.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020