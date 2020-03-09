Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church,
421 Marconi Street
Wichita Falls,, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esteban Sigala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esteban Sigala

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esteban Sigala Obituary
Esteban Sigala

Wichita Falls - Saturday, March 7, 2020, Esteban Carillo Sigala, loving husband and father of two children went to be with the Lord at the age of 67. Esteban was born on December 26, 1952, in Nochistian Zacatecas, Mexico, to Amada Carillo and Wenceslao Sigala.

Esteban was preceded in death by his father, Wenceslao; his mother, Amada; two brothers; one sister; and granddaughter Michaela Crump.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Holgin Sigala; his two children, John Paul Holgin and wife Claudia Holgin; his daughter, Tammy Sigala Crump and husband, Chris Crump; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; his two brothers; his sister; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Rosary will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 6:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel, 1917 Archer City Highway, Wichita Falls, Texas 76302.

Funeral services will be Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 421 Marconi Street, Wichita Falls, Texas 76301.

Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esteban's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -