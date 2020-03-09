|
Esteban Sigala
Wichita Falls - Saturday, March 7, 2020, Esteban Carillo Sigala, loving husband and father of two children went to be with the Lord at the age of 67. Esteban was born on December 26, 1952, in Nochistian Zacatecas, Mexico, to Amada Carillo and Wenceslao Sigala.
Esteban was preceded in death by his father, Wenceslao; his mother, Amada; two brothers; one sister; and granddaughter Michaela Crump.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Holgin Sigala; his two children, John Paul Holgin and wife Claudia Holgin; his daughter, Tammy Sigala Crump and husband, Chris Crump; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; his two brothers; his sister; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Rosary will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 6:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel, 1917 Archer City Highway, Wichita Falls, Texas 76302.
Funeral services will be Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 421 Marconi Street, Wichita Falls, Texas 76301.
Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020