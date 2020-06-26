I am so blessed to be a part of this fabulous lady, Esther Smiths family. Esther welcomed me with open arms and a warm, loving heart. I will never forget her fabulous smile. I loved her dearly by the end of the first day I met her and she loved me back. She was an inspiration and I will try to be more like the woman she was, in my years to come. I will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with our family and all of Esthers friends.

Melissa Sheffield

Family