Esther Lee Smith
1931 - 2020
Esther Lee Smith

Wake Village - Esther Lee Smith, age 88, of Wake Village, Texas died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Smith was born and raised in Amite County, Mississippi. She was a secretary for State Farm Insurance in Wichita Falls, was the marketing director at Rolling Meadows in Wichita Falls, marketing director at Retirement Facilities in Hobbs, New Mexico, Denver, Colorado, San Antonio, Texas, and Blytheville, Arkansas. After her retirement she was a volunteer at Wadley Hospital and First Baptist Church of Texarkana, helping with the Jeremiah 29:11 Club., and was a member of First Baptist Church, Wake Village.

She was preceded in death by her parents, F.O. Randall and Vander Elizabeth and her beloved husband, William J. Smith(married in 1950 and passed in 1985); 14 brothers and sister; great-grandson, Lane Michael Owen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Survivors include her children, William R. Smith(Marion) of Frisco, Texas; David W. Smith(Rene) of Wallburg, North Carolina; Janet Sanders of Texarkana, Texas; and Tim Smith(Bonnie) of Wichita Falls, Texas; her grandchildren, Alicia, Angela, Kolby, April, Amber, Steve and Jennifer; her great-grandchildren, Kendel, Landon, Logan, Kaleb, Kenzi, Owen, Layne, Bailey, Bre, Chance, Bain and Holden; her great-great-grandsons, Lane, Koltyn, and Cache; her beloved fur baby, Lil Bear; her longtime bestie and sister-in-law, Mary Randall; and a number of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at 11:00am at First Baptist Church Wake Village. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 29th, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Riverside Cemetery, Wichita Falls, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity or First Baptist Wake Village Remodel Fund.

Daughter, Esther. Sister, Friend, Aunt, Wife, Mother, Meme, Reba, but the greatest of these names is Daughter of the Risen King.




Published in Times Record News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church Wake Village.
JUN
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Riverside Cemetery,
Texarkana Funeral Home - Texas - Texarkana
3515 Texas Blvd.
Texarkana, TX 75503
(903) 794-1200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020
I am so blessed to be a part of this fabulous lady, Esther Smiths family. Esther welcomed me with open arms and a warm, loving heart. I will never forget her fabulous smile. I loved her dearly by the end of the first day I met her and she loved me back. She was an inspiration and I will try to be more like the woman she was, in my years to come. I will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with our family and all of Esthers friends.
Melissa Sheffield
Family
June 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lynn Essick
June 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Marlene Rogers
Family
June 26, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss. I know she must have been a good person, because she left behind good family. Im sure she will be missed. I know Ill miss the photos you post about your relationship. May GOD bless you all
Mike
June 26, 2020
Janet and Family
I am so sorry for the loss of your mother, may you find comfort and a smile when you think about her.
Patricia Schat
June 26, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. I was blessed to be around Mrs. Smith on many occasions. She always made me and others around her feel important and loved.
Gary Wilson
Friend
June 24, 2020
To a loving aunt who will greatly missed. Go rest high on that mountain!
Nanette and Glen Randall
Family
