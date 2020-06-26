Esther Lee Smith
Wake Village - Esther Lee Smith, age 88, of Wake Village, Texas died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Smith was born and raised in Amite County, Mississippi. She was a secretary for State Farm Insurance in Wichita Falls, was the marketing director at Rolling Meadows in Wichita Falls, marketing director at Retirement Facilities in Hobbs, New Mexico, Denver, Colorado, San Antonio, Texas, and Blytheville, Arkansas. After her retirement she was a volunteer at Wadley Hospital and First Baptist Church of Texarkana, helping with the Jeremiah 29:11 Club., and was a member of First Baptist Church, Wake Village.
She was preceded in death by her parents, F.O. Randall and Vander Elizabeth and her beloved husband, William J. Smith(married in 1950 and passed in 1985); 14 brothers and sister; great-grandson, Lane Michael Owen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her children, William R. Smith(Marion) of Frisco, Texas; David W. Smith(Rene) of Wallburg, North Carolina; Janet Sanders of Texarkana, Texas; and Tim Smith(Bonnie) of Wichita Falls, Texas; her grandchildren, Alicia, Angela, Kolby, April, Amber, Steve and Jennifer; her great-grandchildren, Kendel, Landon, Logan, Kaleb, Kenzi, Owen, Layne, Bailey, Bre, Chance, Bain and Holden; her great-great-grandsons, Lane, Koltyn, and Cache; her beloved fur baby, Lil Bear; her longtime bestie and sister-in-law, Mary Randall; and a number of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at 11:00am at First Baptist Church Wake Village. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 29th, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Riverside Cemetery, Wichita Falls, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity or First Baptist Wake Village Remodel Fund.
Daughter, Esther. Sister, Friend, Aunt, Wife, Mother, Meme, Reba, but the greatest of these names is Daughter of the Risen King.
