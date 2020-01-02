|
|
Eteolia Corley-Wherry
Wichita Falls - Eteolia Corley gained her wings on December 29, 2019. She was born on March 29, 1936 in Clarksville, TX to the union of Eva Derrick Corley and Carroll Corley. She accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age.
Services will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Lewis, Officiating. Viewing will be Friday, January 3, 2020 at Eastside Baptist Church from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Professional care under the direction of Wells Funeral Home.
Eteolia was married to Octoliver Coleman. Following her husband's death, she later met and married Joe Louis Wherry.
In 1965, Eteolia united with Eastside Baptist Church where she served as a faithful member until her health failed. Eteolia was employed for several years with WFISD and later with Parker Square Bank until her retirement.
Eteolia leaves to cherish her memories sons: Eddie Coleman (Brenda) of Charleston, SC, Ronnie Wherry (Valerie) and Howard Wherry (Donna) of Wichita Falls, TX, and Gregory Wherry of Abilene, TX; sister, Verena Smith of Albuquerque NM; brother, Eddie Corley (Gladys) of Grants, NM and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020