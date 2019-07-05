|
Ethel Brown
Wichita Falls - Ethel Brown, 92, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Lunn's chapel with Rev. Liz Talbert officiating. Interment will be at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A daughter of the late L.F. and Ollie Carothers, Ethel was born on December 20, 1926, in Davidson, Oklahoma. After graduation from Davidson High School, she moved to Wichita Falls. Upon graduation from Draughon's Business College, Ethel went to work for Morrison Supply Company, where she worked for 20 years.
In 1945, Ethel married W. R. Blackerby, and he passed away in January of 1961. Later, in November of 1964, she married Joail G. Brown.
Ethel is survived by her husband, Joail G. Brown; son, Kevin Brown and wife, Deana daughter; Marnee Fishgrab and husband, Wayne; and grandchildren, Cody, Garrett and Makenna Fishgrab.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on July 5, 2019