Ethel Mae Jackson
Burkburnett - Ethel Mae Jackson entered into this life on December 20, 1948 in Bryan, Texas. She was the daughter of Jessie and Goldia Howard. Her family relocated to Burkburnett, TX. in 1954. She graduated from Burkburnett High School.
Ethel was a LVN for a number of years.
On September 26, 2019 she was called home to be with her Lord and Savior and even before passing she made it known to her family and friends, that all is well.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Jessie and Goldia Howard and eight siblings.
Ethel leaves to cherish her memory: her husband; Fred Jackson, her sister; Annie P. Smith (R.L. Smith) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
God blessed the World with her loving spirit.
Visitation: 6-8 PM Friday, Oct 4. Providence Baptist Church, Burkburnett.
Services: 1 PM Saturday, Oct. 5 Providence Baptist Church, Burkburnett. Pastor Carl E. English, Eulogist.
Interment: Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery.
Professional Care: Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 4, 2019