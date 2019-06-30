|
|
Eugene "Shorty" Fuhrman
Wichita Falls - Eugene "Shorty" Fuhrman, 93, of Wichita Falls passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Graveside services will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Hurnville Cemetery in Clay County with Rev. Charles Bartlett officiating.
Shorty was born on August 6, 1925 in Hurnville to the late Jake and Freda (Oster) Fuhrman. He married Janice Broiles in 1962, and the couple were married for 51 years until her passing in 2013. Shorty worked for 30 years in Civil Service at Sheppard AFB, and 35 years for the U S Postal Service, as well as farming. Shorty never met a stranger, and knew everybody everywhere. He was always there to lend a hand if needed. Shorty will be sorely missed by everyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and three brothers.
He is survived by children Julie Landers of Burkburnett; Jeffery Fuhrman of Lewisville, Melissa Brooks and husband John of Haltom City, and Amy Bigbie and husband Christopher of Arlington; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers Herbert Fuhrman and wife Wanda of Wichita Falls, and Jimmy Fuhrman of Hurst; sister-in-law Anna Fuhrman of White Settlement; special nephew Albert "Sonny" Fuhrman of Wichita Falls; along with numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family requests that memorial donations be made in Shorty's name to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on June 30, 2019