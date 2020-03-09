|
Eugene "Milton" Haney
Holliday - Eugene 'Milton' Haney, 83, of Holliday TX, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 5, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday March 11th at 9:00 am, followed by the service at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church in Holliday.
Milton was born on August 28, 1936 to Robert Cole and Inez Elizabeth on the family farm in Thaila, TX, where he resided until he graduated from Lockett High School in 1955. After graduation he attended Midwestern State University where he met Bobbye Nell Chesher. They married on July 7, 1956 and made their home in Holliday TX. That same year, Milton began his career in the oilfield with Chesher Oil and later started Haney Well Service. For years he operated both companies until going to work for Finnell Oil in 1976. Milton put in over 25 years of hard work and dedication to Finnell Oil until his retirement in 2001. However, that did not slow him down, he continued "checking leases", feeding the cattle, and tinkering in his garage and took a job as an oilfield consultant for a year in 2008. He worked every day of his life until, physically, he was not able. Milton was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved the Lord, Sunday School, spending time teaching his grandchildren and great grandchildren "the right way to live your life", fishing, bird hunting, and his three dogs.
He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Inez, sister, Donna Joy, brothers, Robert Dan and Kelton Wayne, nephew, David Wayne, and grandson, Jason Wayne.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Bobbye Nell of Holliday; sister, Angie Haney Perry and husband Tommy of Andrews, TX; children, Bobby Gene and wife Linda of Burlingame, KS, Melinda Alley and husband Floyd of Lakeside City TX, and Kristie Mason of Emerald Isle, N.C; grandchildren, Crystal Haney, Rhonda Ainsworth, Sissy Ainsworth, Wesley Haney and wife Ashley, Jessica Norris and husband Jason, Aaron Alley, Kourtney Mason, Tristan Haney, and Erica Haney; fifteen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the nurses and aides who cared for him daily and to the staff at hospice for the generous help in his final hours.
