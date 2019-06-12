|
Eugene "Cotton" McBride
Wichita Falls - Eugene "Cotton" McBride went to be with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ on June 2, 2019. He was born in Wichita Falls on June 17, 1926, and lived there his entire life.
He, along with his father, W.E. McBride and his three brothers, G.E., O.D. and M.E. started the Pioneer Restaurants in the 1940s.
He served his country in World Word II. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed playing in tournaments with his golfing friends.
Eugene's loved ones include three daughters: Jody McBride, Sherril Berre, Valerie Martin and husband Jim; his grandson, Hayden Cowan and his wife, Nikki and his great-grandchildren, Aurelia and Bodhi Cowan. His extended family includes Kelly and Jessica Burton, Steve and Allison Fairfield and Cindy and Chuck Nelson.
He passed away quietly with his family by his side.
There was a private military service held on June 6, 2019 with his immediate family and his minister, Ike Butterworth.
Eugene said on several occasions, "I love Jesus, I love my family and I love my friends."
Donations can be made in his name to Hospice of Wichita Falls for their excellent care.
Published in The Times Record News on June 12, 2019