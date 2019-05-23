|
|
Eula Webb
Bowie - Eula Mae Webb, 88, of Bowie, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Wichita Falls, TX.
Funeral services are at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with Rev. Jerry Finn officiating.
Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Eula was born in the Lindale community north of Bowie on November 5, 1930 to John and Ethel (Sims) McCarter. She attended Bowie High School, but graduated from Canyon High School. Eula married Clyde Webb on May 27, 1948 in Canyon, TX.
She was a homemaker, and together she and Clyde raised four children. Eula enjoyed sewing, quilting, planting flowers and working in the garden.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Clyde Webb, and sisters Onie Lee Finn, Velma Talant, and Gracie Gifford.
Eula is survived by her children, Donna Brickey and husband Dave, Darwin Webb and wife Dian, Kim Webb, all of Bowie, and Kory Webb and wife Aline of Little Elm, TX; grandchildren Summer Eudey, Amanda Brickey, Harmoni Brooks, Mallory Alderete, Megan Brickey and Michael Webb; 14 great-grandchildren; sister Jessie Pipkin of Alabama; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers donations can be made in honor of Eula to Hospice of Wichita Falls at 4909 Johnson Rd. Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on May 23, 2019